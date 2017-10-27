WWE News: Linda McMahon gives her opinion on whether pro wrestling is a sport or not

She also revealed a surprising fact about herself.

by Riju Dasgupta News 27 Oct 2017, 23:12 IST

The first couple of sports entertainment/professional wrestling

What's the story?

Fans of the Attitude Era probably remember Linda McMahon as a central character from the time. Right now, she's stepped away from the ring and is a central component of the Donald Trump Administration.

The first lady of sports entertainment recently sat down for an interview with The Washington Post. She had a lot to say, and had an interesting take on wrestling as a real sport.

In case you didn't know...

Vince and Linda McMahon have been married for the last 51 years. Together, they have created a dynasty of sports entertainment. Before she turned her attention to the political arena, Linda McMahon was the CEO of WWE.

Many people have argued whether or not professional wrestling is a sport because of its staged nature. Some argue for it because of the athletic prowess of the performers while others argue against it because the results are predetermined.

The heart of the matter

When asked if professional wrestling was Linda McMahon's favourite sport, this is how she responded (H/T Ringside News for the transcript):

Well, professional wrestling is an entertainment product. For pure sport as a spectator, I like the pace of basketball.

The answer is not a surprise as WWE refers to professional wrestling as 'sports entertainment' and has been doing so for a while. She also revealed an interesting fact about herself:

I am the most comfortable in my sweats hanging out with my family and I am a jock. I was a real tomboy growing up. I played baseball with boys. I was singled out as the best athlete in school for the 8th grade, so I thought that was pretty cool.

What's next?

It seems very unlikely that Linda McMahon will return to WWE for another run, anytime soon. We wish her all the success, outside the squared circle.

Author's take

I do not enjoy real sports myself, and enjoy professional wrestling a fair bit, so yeah... that's that, I suppose. It would be cool to see a demon from Hell playing Basketball, or a Monster Among Men on a football field, for sure.

