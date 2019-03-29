WWE News: Linda McMahon quits Trump Administration

Karan Bedi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 153 // 29 Mar 2019, 23:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is Linda McMahon possibly returning to WWE?

What's the story?

Linda McMahon has resigned from her post in Donald Trump's administration as the head of the Small Business Administration (SBA). Her plans are unclear at this time as reported by Politico.

In case you didn't know...

Linda McMahon joined the Trump Administration in early 2017. She was one of only 5 women in Donald Trump's cabinet.

Linda McMahon resigned from WWE as CEO in 2009. She ran for the Senate in Connecticut in 2009 and lost to Richard Blumenthal. She ran again in 2012 and lost to Chris Murphy.

As the WWE Universe might remember, Linda McMahon was the backbone of WWE which she built with Vince McMahon. If Vince was the mad genius, Linda was the steady hand at the wheel and help guide the company to the powerhouse it is today.

The McMahons and Donald Trump relationship go back a long way. Donald Trump was a headliner for WrestleMania 23 in the Battle of the Billionaires with Vince. When Donald Trump ran for U.S. Presidency in 2016, the McMahons were major fundraisers for his candidacy.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Politico, Linda McMahon has resigned from her post in Donald Trump's administration as the head of the Small Business Administration (SBA). The report also states

McMahon is expected to rejoin the private sector. Her exact plans are unclear, but one of the people said the wealthy business mogul intends to play a fundraising role for President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. She was expected to join the president at Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida club, this weekend.

Let's be clear. It's unknown at this time whether Linda McMahon will appear again in WWE. It's not confirmed whether she will actually rejoin the company in a business capacity. It should also be noted that politically active individuals like Linda McMahon participate in fundraising events.

What's next?

As per the report, it's unclear where Linda McMahon will show up. Will she be seen at WrestleMania 35? I guess the WWE Universe will find out at the showcase of the immortals.

Will Linda McMahon return to WWE? Comment below

Advertisement