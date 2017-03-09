WWE News: Line-up revealed for Raw live event after WrestleMania

Is a big star returning very soon?

Raw’s post-Mania plans have been revealed

What's the story?

As reported by Wrestling News, the line-up for a Raw live event following WrestleMania 33 has been revealed. The show will take place on April 14th at The Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island and will actually be the very first live event following the showcase of the immortals.

In case you didn't know...

The match card for live events can be revealed a number of months in advance, mainly to drive the ticket sales for the show. Unfortunately, this has backfired on quite a few occasions over the last few years, with the return of superstars like Batista being ruined for fans as the arena in question accidentally blurts out who will be on the card before WWE gest the chance to officially announce it.

The heart of the matter

The following is the line-up for the show according to Wrestling News.

* Singles Match: Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

* RAW Tag Team Championship match: New Day © vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Gallows & Anderson

* Singles Match: Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe

* Tag Team Match: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax

* Singles Match: Finn Balor vs. Rusev (with Lana)

* Singles Match: Big Show vs. Jinder Mahal

* Cruiserweight Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Neville ©.

What's next?

The big talking point coming out of this match card is obviously the appearance of Finn Balor, so over the next few weeks, we should be eagerly anticipating the television return of The Demon King. It seems as if it may be too late to include him on the WrestleMania 33 card, but stranger things have happened and a number of top level superstars are still without a one on one match in Orlando.

Sportskeeda's Take

A few of these matches are relatively underwhelming, however, the addition of Finn Balor back into the live event circuit is an interesting one. WWE has to know that fans would check up on this and as a result, a lot of people will be anticipating Finn's arrival over WrestleMania weekend.

We can't see a scenario in which he doesn't show up at some stage, but if he's healthy it'd be great to see him face off against someone like Samoa Joe in Orlando as opposed to just saving him for the Raw after Mania. That would still create a good pop, but the WWE Universe doesn't want to be short changed.

