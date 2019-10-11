WWE News: Lio Rush comments on his NXT Cruiserweight Championship win

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 132 // 11 Oct 2019, 05:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lio Rush won the NXT Cruiserweight Title this week

On this week's edition of WWE NXT, Lio Rush won his first-ever championship in the company as the Man of The Hour won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship by defeating now-former champion Drew Gulak in a thrilling battle.

Following the match, Rush took to Twitter and commented on his historic win, as he sent out a very heartfelt tweet paying tribute to all of his fans who stood by him during his downfall; in doing so, Rush also promoted his new single, "That's Facts."

Lio Rush's return to WWE

On the September 18th edition of WWE NXT, Lio Rush made his return to WWE and to the black-and-yellow brand in the process. In his first match back, Rush defeated Oney Lorcan to become the new #1 contender and earned a shot at Drew Gulak's title.

This was Rush's first appearance on WWE TV since WrestleMania 35 where he accompanied Bobby Lashley in his Intercontinental Championship match against Finn Balor, which the former eventually lost.

Rush comments on his historic title win

Lio Rush made history on this week's edition WWE NXT when he defeated Drew Gulak to win his first title in WWE. He captured the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in dramatic fashion in the opening match of the night (The bout itself was pretty enthralling and is definitely worth checking out).

Shortly afterward, the Man of the Hour took to Twitter and commented on his win with the following tweet, as he thanked all his fans who stood by him during the tough times and dedicated his new song to all of them.

There are fans who stand by you and fans who prey on your downfall. To those who stood by me, this song is a thank you for your support.

I AM YOUR NEW @WWENXT CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPION LIO RUSH! That's Facts - https://t.co/qNczKWNCL3 👂🎶🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Xzv06ATJT — NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush (@itsLioRush) October 10, 2019

Rush tweeted out the following as well:

What's next for Lio Rush?

With Lio Rush capturing the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, he is expected to defend his newly won title on the black-and-yellow brand every now and then. After all, NXT does consist of some of the best high-flying wrestlers such as Kushida and Angel Garza.