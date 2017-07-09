WWE News: Lio Rush could make switch to NXT soon

NXT looks to add yet another top athlete to their roster.

At 22 years old, Lio Rush has taken the wrestling world by storm

What’s the story?

Over the years, many indie darlings have made the jump to WWE through their developmental territory NXT. It seems one more may be heading that way, as ROH and CZW star Lio Rush has been offered an NXT deal.

In case you didn’t know...

Rush has been a target for the WWE for some time now. With the brand split last year, the demand for talent is higher than ever. NXT is still looking to build its main card picture back up after losing the likes of Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rush had been seen backstage at Wrestlemania 33, and the former CZW champ has expressed interest in heading to NXT recently.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported that Rush could be heading to Full Sail University soon. The 22-year-old has been on WWE's radar for some time, and it looks like a deal has been offered for the Man of the Hour.

Rush will make his final appearance for CZW on August 5th. Rush had already given his notice to ROH back in March, and it seems that his signing is imminent. It should be noted that since giving his notice to ROH, he has been seen in EVOLVE Wrestling, a company that has a working relationship with WWE.

EVOLVE even held shows during WrestleMania week in Orlando in which Rush competed.

What’s next?

Lio Rush will make his final appearance for Combat Zone Wrestling on August 5th, after which he will prepare to make his jump to the WWE. Rush has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center numerous times since his appearance at Wrestlemania.

This would be a perfect time to introduce Rush, considering late spring to summer is usually the time when we see NXT call ups. With the roster cleaned out a bit, it would be easier for Rush to make his mark.

Author’s take

Lio Rush is one of the best young talents going today. It’s hard to talk about up and coming men like Ospreay and Ricochet without mentioning Rush. With a high speed, high flying style, and a gorgeous split legged frog splash, Rush has a chance to take NXT by storm.

Since winning the 2016 Top Prospect tournament in ROH, all eyes have been on the M.O.T.H. And with a top tier talent like Austin Aries leaving, there’s a big gap that needs to be filled on 205 Live. It’s possible we may see Rush on the main roster sooner rather than later if he impresses early enough.

It’s interesting to note that Lio Rush is also a former tag team partner of NXT’s Velveteen Dream, Patrick Clarke. So don’t be surprised if we see him join Clarke in a tag team effort, possibly winning the NXT tag titles soon after his arrival. It seems that Rush already has the backing of WWE officials, so the sky is the limit. Look to see him make a huge impact upon his debut.