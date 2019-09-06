WWE News: Lio Rush drops video for latest single - I Wonder [WATCH]

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 106 // 06 Sep 2019, 13:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lio Rush has just dropped his second single

WWE Superstar Lio Rush was our very first guest on Dropkick DiSKussions, where he spoke about his WWE career and, at the time, new single Scenic Lullaby.

Well, The Man of the Hour has just released the video for I Wonder - his second single!

I Wonder is a much slower, more poignant song from the former 205 Live man, and it perfectly showcases Lio's powerful-yet-sultry vocals. Rush took to Twitter to thank everyone involved as he released the visual accompaniment to the single that dropped last week.

“I Wonder” MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW! https://t.co/JHxOqRhpTT Me and the team worked really hard on this one. From the track to the visuals. ThankS to everyone involved (Family, Friends, and Fans)! This one was special! GO DOWNLOAD THE SONG & SHARE THE HELL OUT OF THE VIDEO! 🙏🏽🌎❤️✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/egYneD2zWq — WWE SUPERSTAR Lio Rush (@itsLioRush) September 5, 2019

Wait, Lio Rush released a FIRST single?

Yes! And just in case you missed it, you can watch and listen to Scenic Lullaby below.

Rush revealed that music has been on his mind for a while.

It was something that I definitely wanted to put out as a project. I didn't know what exactly I wanted to do with it or when I wanted to put it out, but I've always written poetry, and this was right.

Advertisement

I felt like I needed to express what I was going through, or what I've gone through in my life. That's how it came about, but it's something I'd written a while ago and just recently I was like, "Do you know what? Maybe I should put this out.

The responses have been positive. I'm glad that everybody is enjoying it and, yeah, I definitely want to put out more. I feel like this is something that I was meant to do - as well as wrestling - because I come from a musical family, so it's cool to step into the music industry.

You can check out our full interview with Lio Rush on Episode 1 of Dropkick DiSKussions below.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!