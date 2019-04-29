WWE News: Lio Rush gives passionate response to backstage heat reports
What's the story?
There have been varying reports over the past week over Lio Rush having major backstage heat. It's the norm for superstars to normally ignore these reports and proceed, but The Man of the Hour has taken exception to this, giving a passionate response in a couple of tweets.
In case you didn't know...
Lio Rush has been Bobby Lashley's hype man for a while now, but many have ignored the other side of his run - on 205 Live. A natural Cruiserweight, Rush didn't take too long to get called up from NXT to 205 Live and he gained popularity by being Bobby Lashley's hype man.
Over the past week or so, details emerged from multiple sources that Rush has backstage heat because of rubbing people the wrong way. He's said to be very confident, to such an extent that it rubbed some people off as arrogance. But he seems to fully believe that he's capable of being a main event player.
The heart of the matter
Lio Rush took to Twitter to respond to the dirtsheet reports, saying:
However, Lio Rush then put out a tweet seemingly confirming the happenings that led to the alleged backstage heat.
We commend Rush for being confident and believing that he has a higher place than what has been set for him. Whatever the reports are, Rush weirdly seemed to confirm it. Either way, we hope he doesn't lose his spot on television because he has been consistently entertaining for a while now.
What's next?
While Lio Rush didn't appear on TV last week, we certainly hope that he does continue to appear on television going forward. Hopefully, he doesn't land himself in too much trouble, because he's a valuable asset.