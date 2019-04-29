WWE News: Lio Rush gives passionate response to backstage heat reports

Lio Rush has been in hot soup, per reports

What's the story?

There have been varying reports over the past week over Lio Rush having major backstage heat. It's the norm for superstars to normally ignore these reports and proceed, but The Man of the Hour has taken exception to this, giving a passionate response in a couple of tweets.

In case you didn't know...

Lio Rush has been Bobby Lashley's hype man for a while now, but many have ignored the other side of his run - on 205 Live. A natural Cruiserweight, Rush didn't take too long to get called up from NXT to 205 Live and he gained popularity by being Bobby Lashley's hype man.

Over the past week or so, details emerged from multiple sources that Rush has backstage heat because of rubbing people the wrong way. He's said to be very confident, to such an extent that it rubbed some people off as arrogance. But he seems to fully believe that he's capable of being a main event player.

The heart of the matter

Lio Rush took to Twitter to respond to the dirtsheet reports, saying:

Some of the stuff that i read after getting tagged in on these “dirtsheets” are ridiculous. But since y’all are recording my every move. Put this one in your newest article for me. Where I’m from, i was taught to value hard work, not complacency... — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) April 28, 2019

However, Lio Rush then put out a tweet seemingly confirming the happenings that led to the alleged backstage heat.

Push and believe in yourself past expectations other people have made for you. Put your family and god first before anything. Remain humble but stay hungry. Fight for the things you believe in and never apologize for being you. Spread the word. #Heel — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) April 28, 2019

We commend Rush for being confident and believing that he has a higher place than what has been set for him. Whatever the reports are, Rush weirdly seemed to confirm it. Either way, we hope he doesn't lose his spot on television because he has been consistently entertaining for a while now.

What's next?

While Lio Rush didn't appear on TV last week, we certainly hope that he does continue to appear on television going forward. Hopefully, he doesn't land himself in too much trouble, because he's a valuable asset.