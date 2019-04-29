×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Lio Rush gives passionate response to backstage heat reports

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
146   //    29 Apr 2019, 09:50 IST

Lio Rush has been in hot soup, per reports
Lio Rush has been in hot soup, per reports

What's the story?

There have been varying reports over the past week over Lio Rush having major backstage heat. It's the norm for superstars to normally ignore these reports and proceed, but The Man of the Hour has taken exception to this, giving a passionate response in a couple of tweets.

In case you didn't know...

Lio Rush has been Bobby Lashley's hype man for a while now, but many have ignored the other side of his run - on 205 Live. A natural Cruiserweight, Rush didn't take too long to get called up from NXT to 205 Live and he gained popularity by being Bobby Lashley's hype man.

Over the past week or so, details emerged from multiple sources that Rush has backstage heat because of rubbing people the wrong way. He's said to be very confident, to such an extent that it rubbed some people off as arrogance. But he seems to fully believe that he's capable of being a main event player.

The heart of the matter

Lio Rush took to Twitter to respond to the dirtsheet reports, saying:

However, Lio Rush then put out a tweet seemingly confirming the happenings that led to the alleged backstage heat.

We commend Rush for being confident and believing that he has a higher place than what has been set for him. Whatever the reports are, Rush weirdly seemed to confirm it. Either way, we hope he doesn't lose his spot on television because he has been consistently entertaining for a while now.

What's next?

While Lio Rush didn't appear on TV last week, we certainly hope that he does continue to appear on television going forward. Hopefully, he doesn't land himself in too much trouble, because he's a valuable asset.

Tags:
Bobby Lashley Lio Rush
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: New details emerge on why Lio Rush has backstage heat
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major backstage heat on Superstar; he responds on Twitter
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage heat on Superstar for rubbing talents the wrong way?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lio Rush leaving WWE 205 Live?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley have a 'plan' heading into WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: 5 Possible Finishes for Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush vs Finn Balor
RELATED STORY
WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Predictions: Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush vs Finn Balor - Intercontinental Championship
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Lio Rush has been added to the Lashley vs. Balor Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Elimination Chamber: Finn Balor vs Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush - Intercontinental Championship Match, winners, video highlights, and analysis
RELATED STORY
4 Potential Partners for Finn Balor to take on Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us