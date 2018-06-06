WWE News: Lio Rush joins 205 Live

The Man of the Hour makes his way to the land of the Cruiserweights.

Meet 205 Live's newest acquisition

What's the story?

Lio Rush is one of the quickest wrestlers in the game right now. While the Man of the Hour hasn't had too much of a chance to shine in NXT, he'll finally get his shot in front of a bigger crowd on 205 Live.

In case you didn't know...

Lio Rush was signed by the WWE back in August 2017. Rush's speed and intensity were spotlighted in his NXT debut when he took on his former tag team partner, Velveteen Dream. It looked as if he would be working his way into some sort of feud with Dream, but a poorly timed joke would put him in hot water, keeping him off of NXT events until late November.

Rush made his return to NXT TV in January, only to be crushed by Lars Sullivan. Since then, he's rarely been seen in a ring.

The heart of the matter

On the June 5th episode of 205 Live, a vignette played of Lio Rush. The NXT Superstar told the WWE Universe that he would be making the jump to 205 Live. He warned the cruiserweight roster that they will soon feel the rush.

It's only a matter of time before #205Live is feeling the RUSH!@itsLioRush is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/xWjsfUUOLY — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2018

What's next?

It's unknown when Rush will make his 205 Live debuts, but Drake Maverick's newest signing will turn heads. And with no clear #1 contender for Cedric Alexander's Cruiserweight Championship, maybe the M.O.T.H. can make his mark on his new brand by ending the Age of Alexander.

Until then, Lio Rush will continue to promote his latest single with his longtime friend DRETT1 titled "Money Money." You can check out the song here.

Rush is one of the most exciting wrestlers in the world. His speed is virtually unmatched, and 205 Live is a great fit for him. Are you excited to see Lio Rush join the cruiserweights? Who do you want to see him feud with first? Let us know below.

