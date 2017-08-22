WWE News: Lio Rush officially signed by the WWE

Rush will be joining a former tag team partner in WWE's Performance Centre

Rush can prove to be a great asset for WWE in the upcoming future

According to WWE.com, the promotion has confirmed the signing of 22-year-old top independent wrestler Lio Rush, who officially joined the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, earlier today.

With a lot of talent being sent to the Main Roster as of late, NXT is looking to fill up the gaps left by the call-ups with much younger talent from different promotions. Thus it seems likely that WWE has apparent plans for Rush to join NXT in the near future as the announcement was filed under the NXT section on WWE.com.

Lionel Green, better known by his ring name Lio Rush, has wrestled for several well-known promotions in the United States such as Ring of Honour, Combat Zone Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, among many others. Winner of ROH’s 2016 Top Prospect tournament, Rush also won CZW Wired Championship twice and is also a tag-team gold winner in Maryland Championship Wrestling, alongside current WWE NXT Superstar Patrick Clark.

Weighing at 160-pounds, Rush quickly became a fan favourite on the independent scene for his daredevil creativity and unbelievable resiliency. His finisher, Dragon’s Call, a devastating frog splash that recalls D'Lo Brown's split-leg variation has received praise from fans and bookers alike. Rush will be joining a former tag team partner in the PC, current NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream.The duo had earlier co-held the Maryland Championship Wrestling Tag Team Titles in 2015.

Lio Rush has been earmarked as a prodigal young wrestler in the independent scene as of late. His addition will increase the in-ring diversity of the NXT Roster. At only 22, Lio Rush can improve and polish his already spectacular in-ring work with the help of WWE’s Performance Center and make his presence known on the NXT Roster. He might end up being a great asset for WWE in the upcoming future.

