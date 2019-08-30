WWE News: Lio Rush releases new single 'I Wonder'

Lio Rush has released his second single

WWE Superstar Lio Rush was our very first guest on Dropkick DiSKussions, where he spoke about his wrestling career and, at that time, new single Scenic Lullaby.

Well, The Man of the Hour has just dropped his second single - and it's very different to what everyone was expecting!

I Wonder is a much slower, more poignant song from the former 205 Live man, and it perfectly showcases Lio's powerful-yet-sultry vocals.

#NEW MUSIC OUT NOW! I Wonder 🎶. Hope you guys enjoy this one. Wanted to touch on something a little different. Tell a friend, a family memeber, your loved ones. Spread some love and DOWNLOAD NOW! https://t.co/OrobprnxqQ pic.twitter.com/0bH8SENooS — WWE SUPERSTAR Lio Rush (@itsLioRush) August 28, 2019

Even long-term rival Joey Janela is a fan of Lio's second single!

Damn I expected this to be shit, I was wrong.... https://t.co/cECMFn877M — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) August 29, 2019

Wait, Lio Rush released a FIRST single?

Yes! But just in case you missed it, you can catch Scenic Lullaby below. Rush told me that music has been on his mind for a while.

It was something that I definitely wanted to put out as a project. I didn't know what exactly I wanted to do with it or when I wanted to put it out, but I've always written poetry, and this was right.

I felt like I needed to express what I was going through, or what I've gone through in my life. That's how it came about, but it's something I'd written a while ago and just recently I was like, "Do you know what? Maybe I should put this out.

I had also previously asked Rush if he planned on releasing more music, so we should have all known this was coming!

Eventually, I will put out more music - especially with the reaction and the responses that I've been getting over the last couple of days, which have been super overwhelming, but in a good way. The responses have been positive. I'm glad that everybody is enjoying it and, yeah, I definitely want to put out more. I feel like this is something that I was meant to do - as well as wrestling - because I come from a musical family, so it's cool to step into the music industry.

You can check out our full interview with Lio Rush on Episode 1 of Dropkick DiSKussions below.

