WWE News: Lio Rush speaks out on his future with the company

What's the story?

WWE star Lio Rush, who is currently off television with his future very much in question, recently spoke with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and addressed his future, misconceptions about him and more.

In case you didn't know...

Sportskeeda recently spoke with Lio Rush during episode one of the Dropkick DisKussions show, and you can listen to the entire interview in the video player below.

During the interview, Rush reflects on his WWE run, his music career, his other aspirations, and more.

The heart of the matter

Speaking with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Lio Rush had the following to say on his current WWE status and future. (H/t to Chad & JP of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for the transcription):

I miss the fans, I miss doing what I love and like the saying goes never say never and I'm only 24 years old and of course I still want to wrestle and be a part of my dream company. I'm pretty sure it won't be the last time you see me in a ring.

However, he's looking at things from a positive perspective. This is what he had to say:

But it is pretty cool that I get to have this opportunity to spend some time with my family because I haven't been able to that much or as much as I'd like to since signing with WWE and also to take this time out to work on projects that I've always wanted to work on like this single that I just put out."

Rush also addressed what he feels are misconceptions about him as a person and a performer. He added the following:

I've always felt like I've kind of been a misunderstood guy just because of how I am. I've gone through so much in my life and I've probably gone through a lot more than a teenager probably should go through and it kind of forced me to have this demeanor about me and has kind of forced me to grow up a little bit mentally and I kind of have this mindset to succeed and this mindset to not only work for me but work for my family. I feel like being 24 years old, I feel like a lot of people take it as arrogance and I've always heard that. It kind of hurts to be honest because I feel like

Rush spoke about why some feel that he's arrogant:

I am a pretty down to earth kind of nice guy, pretty quiet most of the time and I feel like a lot of people see that on screen character and see that he's so loud and so brash and he's so obnoxious and stuff like that and then they see me not on screen and they see me quiet and not really talking and they kind of turn it into that he's cocky and he's arrogant because he's "this" way on television. No. This is just me. I'm just always in my head and I'm always just thinking and it's a weird thing, I am never or not to good at explaining why I feel the way I feel or how I feel the way I feel but i am a pretty deep individual and I think a lot about what my next move is and what I am going to do and what I am going to say. It is weird but that is pretty much how I feel people perceive me but I don't think I'm that bad of a person."

What's next?

It remains to be seen if or when Lio Rush will return to WWE, as the company has made no official announcements regarding his status and future.

