WWE News: List of SmackDown and NXT superstars who appeared on RAW

The superstars occupied the entrance stage in preparation for Stephanie's announcement

What's the story?

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Vince and Stephanie McMahon, along with Triple H came down to the ring to make an announcement. Superstars from Raw, SmackDown Live, and NXT were all present on the stage when Stephanie announced that on the 28th of October, WWE is set to host the first-ever All Women's pay-per-view, Evolution.

The momentous news set the social media ablaze, of fans and WWE superstars alike.

In case you didn't know...

There have long been rumours of the possibility of WWE hosting an all women's pay-per-view. Over the past week rumours also surfaced of a Women's Tag Team Championship category and a Women's Intercontinental Championship category possibly being announced by Stephanie on Raw. While the announcement confirmed neither, at the rate at which WWE's Women's Division is improving, the titles may not be too far away from becoming a reality.

The heart of the matter

The historic announcement saw the presence of a number of superstars from both SmackDown Live and even from NXT despite the announcement taking place on the Red Brand's Show. The pay-per-view is set to feature matches for the Raw Women's Championship, as well as the NXT Women's Championship and even the SmackDown Women's Championship. It will also feature the final of the Mae Young Classic tournament.

On the stage, while the announcement was taking place the following list of SmackDown and NXT stars were present.

Asuka (SmackDown Live) The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce - SmackDown Live) Becky Lynch (SmackDown Live) Carmella (SmackDown Live) Lana (SmackDown Live) Zelina Vega (SmackDown Live) Nikki Cross (NXT)

Nikki Cross was the sole representative of the NXT brand as she was already on tour with the SmackDown Live roster.

What's next?

The Women of WWE are set to do battle at the first ever All Women's pay-per-view, Evolution on the 28th of October. Before they get there, however, they each have an obstacle to overcome, be it SummerSlam, Takeover: Brooklyn 4, or even the Mae Young Classic.

You can see the announcement here:

What do you think of the first-ever Women's pay-per-view being announced? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

