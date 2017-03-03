WWE News: Lita comments says her favorite NXT Superstar coming up the ranks in the WWE is ALexa Bliss

Lita's favorite NXT Superstar in the WWE may surprise you.

Lita is a Hall of Famer and a 4-time former WWE Women’s Champion

What’s the story?

Former WWE Women’s champion and Hall of Famer Lita appeared for an interview with the Crazy Train Radio this past week. Lita spoke about the better working conditions in the business and sang high praises of Alexa Bliss.

In case you didn’t know...

Lita was one of the most famous women wrestlers during the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era in the WWE. She put up some fantastic matches against the likes of Trish Stratus and Stephanie McMahon. She is a four-time Women’s Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

The heart of the matter

Lita said that NXT has been a revelation in the WWE. She likened NXT to a high school from which Superstars graduated to go into the big league. She said that NXT went a long way in building camaraderie among the WWE superstars.

Speaking of the NXT talent on the main roster, Lita stated that she enjoyed watching Alexa Bliss perform. She said that Bliss was neither the most popular superstar on the roster nor was she pushed like a top star.

Lita pointed out that Bliss utilised her time in NXT well, playing many dynamic roles be it during promos or inside the ring. Lita commented that the current SmackDown Women’s champion has what it takes to become one of the biggest stars in the WWE. She revealed that Bliss possessed the psyche that was required to be a sports entertainer.

Lita also said that the WWE fans had moved away from the era where the women were viewed as eye candy. She commented that the focus was now more on their wrestling skills and not on their sex appeal.

What’s next?

Alexa Bliss has been carrying the SmackDown brand in the absence of Naomi. She won the Women’s Championship for the second time in her career when she defeated long-time rival, Becky Lynch a couple of weeks ago.

Sportskeeda's take

Alexa Bliss has improved her craft by leaps and bounds over the past couple of months. Her athleticism and dynamism inside the ring are added weapons in her repertoire. With Lita as a staunch supporter, the ‘Wicked Witch’ is surely poised for bigger laurels in future.

