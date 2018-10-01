WWE News: Lita Shows Up At An Independent Show Ahead Of Evolution & Gets a Thunderous Ovation (Video)

What a cool moment for MCW Wrestling Fans

Lita is scheduled to face Mickie James in a battle of the veterans at Evolution, later this month. To get back into the thick of things, she made an unadvertised appearance at an independent show recently.

Lita received a thunderous ovation from fans in the arena. Our thanks to Jeff Jones for the video and Wrestling Inc. for the heads up about this appearance.

Lita is one of the greatest female superstars in the history of WWE. She was last seen in a Table For 3 Episode with Trish Stratus and Alexa Bliss.

Lita was also a part of the Women's Royal Rumble this year, where she seemed to be in great shape. She is scheduled to take on Mickie James at Evolution in a battle of the legends. This independent appearance came out of the blue for the fans in attendance.

Lita was at Hunt Valley for the Monster Mania Horror Convention when she decided to show up at an MCW event, as a special treat for fans. Dante Caballero and The Guns 4 Hire were taking on Joe Keys, Bishop Khan and Malcolm Moses in a 6 man tag team contest.

Much to the surprise of those in the arena, Lita came out in a referee shirt after a few other referees had been knocked down. She received a thunderous reaction from fans in attendance who were thrilled to see her. She even hit a Twist of Fate on Dante Caballero, allowing their opponents to pick up a big win.

Lita seems to be in great shape and in good spirits too. I'm sure she will be great when Revolution comes our way later this very month. Who knows if she'll mix it up with the current crop of talent later this month as well.

