Liv Morgan breaks silence after failing to win RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at Day 1

In the aftermath of WWE Day 1, Liv Morgan took to Twitter to break her silence following a tough loss.

In one of her latest tweets, Liv Morgan simply showcased her love towards the WWE Universe, who so dearly supported her in the lead-up to her big title match at Day 1.

Liv Morgan's message simply read, 'I love you guys'.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce I love u guys I love u guys

Liv Morgan has mostly been regarded as an underdog in the eyes of the WWE Universe, throughout her WWE tenure so far.

The same story was told during Morgan's feud with Becky Lynch. The WWE Universe was heavily rallying behind Morgan to win the RAW Women's Title off The Man. But this time around, the underdog challenger wasn't able to pull off the upset win.

Becky Lynch retained the RAW Women's Championship by beating Liv Morgan at Day 1

At WWE Day 1, Becky Lynch extended her reign as the RAW Women's Champion. The Man got her hands on the title after exchanging the SmackDown Women's Championship with Charlotte Flair in an awkward moment on live television.

Big Time Becks has since engaged in a feud with Liv Morgan. Previously on an episode of RAW, Lynch had beaten Morgan once. However, the match ended on a rather controversial note, as the WWE Universe quickly called for a rematch between the two.

At Day 1, Lynch and Morgan finally crossed paths once again. The two women put together an incredible back-and-forth match, one that The Man won by hitting the Manhandle Slam to get the three-count.

In doing so, Becky Lynch is still in possession of the RAW Women's Championship. It remains to be seen what's next for Big Time Becks and who her next title challenger will turn out to be.

For Liv Morgan, the loss at Day 1 meant that the former Riott Squad member has yet to win her first title in WWE.

