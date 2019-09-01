WWE News: Liv Morgan chops off her hair, teases a potential change in character

SmackDown Live Superstar Liv Morgan has taken to Twitter in order to release a clip of her supposedly chopping off her traditional pink hair.

Liv Morgan on SmackDown Live

As part of the 2019 Superstar Shake-up, Liv Morgan was drafted to the blue brand of SmackDown Live, separating her from The Riott Squad faction which consisted of herself, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan.

After being drafted to SmackDown Live in April, Morgan finally had the chance to compete in her first match on the brand when she confronted Charlotte Flair on the 16th July episode of SmackDown Live as it led to a match between the two. Morgan, despite a valiant effort, lost her first match on SmackDown Live.

Prior to her being drafted over to SmackDown Live, Morgan was part of the ever-popular Riott Squad faction on RAW, having made her main roster debut in 2017.

Is Liv Morgan teasing a big character change?

In early August, a video of Liv Morgan surfaced on Twitter which clearly showed the former Riott Squad being depressed for some odd reason, as she was getting drenched in rain, in what genuinely seemed like the beginning of a creepy change in character for Morgan.

Now, in another recently released clip on social media, Morgan seemingly chopped off her traditional pink hair in a move that has sent her fanbase into a frenzy. So much so, that WWE's fashion lady Erica Gimbel also had a very appropriate response to Morgan's shocking move.

What's next for Liv Morgan?

Judging by the recent video that was posted on Twitter by Liv Morgan, it seems like the former NXT fan-favorite could potentially be undergoing a massive change in looks, if not in character after all.

However, Morgan who hasn't been seen on WWE TV for weeks now could possibly have a major surprise in store for us upon her eventual return.