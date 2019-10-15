WWE News: Liv Morgan hypes up her return through another cryptic tweet, SmackDown Champion responds

Liv Morgan is now a part of the RAW roster

Liv Morgan recently took to Twitter to post an obscure tweet to hype her return after it was announced on this week's episode of WWE RAW that the former Riott Squad member has been drafted to the Red brand as a part of the 2019 WWE Draft. Upon further research, it was found that the post is the lyric of a song titled Seven Devils by the indie rock band Florence and the Machine.

Holy water cannot help you now. A thousand armies couldn’t keep me out. I don’t want your money. I don’t want your crown..See Ive come to burn your kingdom down. — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 15, 2019

Soon after, the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley responded to Morgan's tweet by replying - "Get em."

Get em. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 15, 2019

Liv Morgan on the main roster

Liv Morgan made her debut on the main roster alongside fellow NXT Superstars Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott in a November 2017 episode of SmackDown by attacking Naomi and Becky Lynch in the backstage area and established themselves as a villainous faction.

Liv Morgan and the rest of the Riott Squad were then drafted to RAW as a part of the 2018 Superstar Shake-up and had memorable feuds with most of the women's division.

In the April 2019 Superstar Shake-up, the faction was broken up when Liv Morgan got drafted to SmackDown and Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott were kept on RAW.

The start of Liv Morgan's downward spiral

After Morgan was drafted to the Blue brand, she had her first match on July 16 when she squared off against The Queen Charlotte Flair after the latter had criticized her by saying nothing about Liv Morgan was 'real'. Even though Morgan fought valiantly, she lost the match by tapping out to Flair's Figure Eight leglock.

After the match, a heartbroken Morgan snatched Corey Graves' headphones and announced that Charlotte was right and she will be real when she comes back. Following the event, Morgan took a sabbatical from WWE television and began to post cryptic imagery and tweets on her Twitter account with dark overtones that hinted at a change of character or persona.

Are we going to see the real Liv Morgan?

As Liv Morgan has been drafted to WWE RAW, we are evidently going to be blessed by her presence sometime soon.

The pro-wrestling world has lately been abuzz with Morgan's cryptic and bizarre tweets. Now with an endorsement from the SmackDown Women's Champion herself who has recently embraced her dark side, it remains to be seen what Morgan can come up with.

