WWE News: Liv Morgan opens up about Riott Squad split

Liv Morgan was moved over to SmackDown Live

What's the story?

The Superstar Shake-Up tends to throw up one or two surprises, and this was definitely one of them. Last week, we reported that The Riott Squad may very well be split in the Superstar Shake-Up, and it was confirmed last night as Liv Morgan was moved over to SmackDown Live.

Well, now, the blue brand's new addition has spoken out on her split from Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

In case you missed it...

The Riott Squad made a massive impression on the WWE Universe when they originally debuted on SmackDown in 2017, attacking several major female Superstars.

The trio soon moved to RAW during the last annual Superstar Shake Up almost one year ago and have since been involved in big name feuds with stars like Ronda Rousey, the Bella Twins and Natalya - with Ruby Riott having a strong showing in a Gauntlet Match and Sarah Logan looking very good in the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal.

Last week, though, Liv Morgan took to Twitter with a very cryptic message that suggested that the Riott Squad may very well be coming to the end of their time together.

The heart of the matter

Ever since their main roster debut, the Riott Squad have always been seen as one cohesive unit, but that time has seemingly come to an end with Morgan's move to SmackDown Live.

Liv Morgan issued a heartfelt statement on the split via her social media channels, confirming that it's not quite goodbye, it's more of a see you later - but that she's excited for the opportunity.

What's next?

I guess we'll see next week. Could this mean the end of Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan's partnership, too? One interesting move may be Sarah Logan joining real-life husband Erik and his tag team partner Ivar to help establish The Viking Experience as a truly unique package.

Are you happy or sad that The Riott Squad have been split? Let us know.