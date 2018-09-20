WWE Instagram Recap: Liv Morgan Posts A Picture Without Makeup

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 1.99K // 20 Sep 2018, 10:20 IST

Liv Morgan posted a picture without makeup on Instagram, this week

What's the story?

Under the bright lights of WWE, the men and women of WWE have to present themselves in their most glamorous avatar. However, the superstars of WWE also interact with their fans on social media and can reveal another side to their persona.

Liv Morgan showed the WWE Universe just what she looks like, when she's not got any makeup on. Fans showered praise on her for taking this step.

In case you didn't know...

Liv Morgan came up from the NXT system, where she received only limited success as a singles star. She came to the main roster as a part of the Riott Squad, with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

Currently, the trio is at odds with Ronda Rousey. Morgan, along with the rest of the Riott Squad, came over to RAW from SmackDown Live, as part of the Superstar Shake-Up. This past week on RAW, the Riott Squad did not let Natalya answer Ronda Rousey's open challenge.

The heart of the matter

Liv Morgan certainly has the looks and the talent to be a long term player in WWE and certainly a big time superstar in the main roster. On social media, she allowed her fans a chance to see what she looks like with no makeup on.

Social media is a device that has allowed so many superstars to connect with their fans in a much bigger way. Some superstars have used social media as a means to further their ongoing feuds. Others are using Instagram as a device to send a message across and let them know about the person behind the character.

What's next?

The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey will take on The Riott Squad at Super Show-Down in Melbourne next month. Expect Morgan to compete on RAW before that too. What twists could we possibly see in coming weeks?

Let us know in the comments.