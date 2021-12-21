"It just filled my whole entire heart" - Liv Morgan reveals when she noticed the crowd was fully behind

WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan has disclosed that the first time she noticed fans were getting behind her was during the lead-up to Money In The Bank.

At the event, she competed in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, which Nikki A.S.H won. Many fans were hoping Liv Morgan would win the contract that night.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, she stated that she received a big reception from the crowd after cutting a promo during an episode of SmackDown.

In the promo (which took place during a commercial break), Liv Morgan talked about winning the MITB briefcase, and after that, she realized the fans were supporting her.

"I think leading up to Money in the Bank. I think that was the first time I really was just like, ‘Woah. They’re here with me. They are wanting this for me.’ It was like very one specific moment. It was a [SmackDown] and it was during a commercial break. I cut a promo to the crowd just talking about Money In The Bank and how this is, you know, finally my time and I’m ready and then they just broke out into, ‘You deserve it’ chants and it just filled my whole entire heart. In that moment, I just was like, ‘They’re on this journey with me,’ you know? They’re here and they’re wanting this. It was that very moment where I just was like, ‘Wow’," said Morgan. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Liv Morgan loves to relate to the WWE Universe

Liv Morgan has a loyal fanbase, and the crowd always shows support to her during her matches. She's one of the top babyfaces on RAW women's division.

She stated that she loves the fans. Morgan feels fans have seen her career progress and supported her through everything.

"I just try to be myself and I just try to do what feels right and I love the fans so much, I love to relate to them, I love to let them know that you know, I listen to them, I also watch them and I think we have kind of just developed this organic relationship, you know? They’ve seen me grow. I’ve been in the WWE since I was 20 years old, I’m 27 now. You know, they just have seen me progress and so, I feel like they just feel like they have been on this journey with me which they totally have. I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for them," said Morgan.

Liv Morgan is scheduled to face Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1 for the RAW Women's Championship. She has never held a title in WWE, and the upcoming pay-per-view is her chance to make her dreams come true.

