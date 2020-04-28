LIVing proof, Liv Morgan is the future of RAW

Liv Morgan continues to rise through the ranks of Monday Night RAW's women's division. The former Riott Squad member has really impressed the WWE Universe since her return in late 2019.

Morgan has picked up some impressive wins over the past few months, knocking off the likes of Santana Garrett, Lana, and even former Women's Champion Natalya. Lately, Morgan has managed to knock off her former Riott Squad leader, Ruby Riott.

Last week, Morgan caught Riott with a running springboard flatliner, a pretty impressive maneuver. It was definitely an out of nowhere finish. This week, Ruby Riott looked to get one back against Morgan.

Liv Morgan's finisher now dubbed ObLIVion

Sadly for Riott, she was caught once again with Morgan's flatliner. This time, the commentary team finally revealed the name. From now on, what you're looking at in the GIF below is the ObLIVion.

Liv Morgan’s springboard flatliner finisher has a new name.



It’s apparently called ObLIVion.#RAW #WWERAW



pic.twitter.com/jGydeqvyQ2 — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) April 28, 2020

It looks like 2020 may well be the year of Liv Morgan. As she continues to evolve and impress the WWE Universe and company brass, she may find herself in line for a title shot in the near future. With a move like ObLIVion, she just may be holding a belt by 2021.