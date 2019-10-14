WWE News: Liv Morgan sends out cryptic tweet, RAW Superstar responds

Liv Morgan is a highly-energetic performer

Liv Morgan has taken to her official social media account, so as to put forth a rather cryptic tweet, subtly addressing her absence from WWE TV programming.

Morgan weighed in on the ongoing WWE Draft, and put forth a question as to which brand she’ll be drafted to. Following this, a veteran Superstar responded to the same.

Despite her absence, Liv Morgan has been one of the most talked-about WWE Superstars over the past few months.

Liv Morgan made her main roster debut in the WWE in late-2017, as a part of “The Riott Squad” alongside Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott.

While the group eventually disbanded, Logan and Riott stayed on the RAW brand, and have dealt with several ups and downs in their respective careers.

On the other hand, Morgan was drafted to the SmackDown brand during the WWE Superstar Shake-up in April of this year, and hasn’t wrestled since a July 2019 loss to Charlotte Flair.

Natalya entertains the possibility of Liv Morgan being drafted to RAW.

The professional wrestling rumor mill has lately been abuzz, with talks regarding Liv Morgan being repackaged and returning to WWE television with a new gimmick.

The aforementioned speculation has, in turn, proved to be the primary reason behind Morgan being a hot topic of discussion over the past few months.

Amidst speculation pertaining to her long-awaited comeback, coupled with the ongoing WWE Draft; Morgan has now tweeted – "Who gets to have me?"

In response to Morgan’s aforementioned question, Natalya stated – "Can we have @YaOnlyLivvOnce on #Raw?!! Please and THX."

Who gets to have me ? — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 13, 2019

The WWE Universe can expect the promotion to unravel its plans for Liv Morgan in the days to come. Moreover, confirmation regarding which brand she’ll be drafted to, could be provided on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

