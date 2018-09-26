WWE News: Liv Morgan Concussed following kicks from Brie Bella

Wishing Liv Morgan a speedy recovery

What's the Story?

Liv Morgan was injured during last night's episode of Monday Night Raw and WWE issued a statement regarding her condition Tuesday afternoon.

The company stated that Morgan suffered a concussion during her tag team match against Natalya and The Bella Twins and will undergo further examination.

In Case You Didn't Know

During their six-woman tag team match, Brie Bella began to kick Morgan in the chest with her "Yes!" kicks, but accidentally hit Morgan twice in the face which seemed to knock her out temporarily.

Despite the injury, Morgan continued the match and kicked out of the immediate pin attempt by Brie until she was tagged out and kept out of the rest of the match.

The Heart of the Matter

The company confirmed the concussion to TMZ Sports and said that Morgan will "go through the proper protocol under the company's comprehensive wellness program."

Moments after the match ended, Twitter was flooded with comments from wrestling fans condemning Brie for being "reckless" and used her previous mistakes in matches from the past few weeks as an example of her "carelessness."

Brie would issue her own statement on the incident via The Bella Twins joint Twitter account where she said the following:

"Every match on #Raw is an opportunity for us to entertain our fans. Our intentions as @WWE Superstars is to win the match, never injure our opponents. Thinking about @YaOnlyLivvOnce tonight."

What's Next?

Morgan was expected to wrestle alongside the rest of the Riott Squad against The Bella Twins and Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at the Super Show-Down pay-per-view, but concussions require athletes to be sidelined for 10 days or longer according to the National Institutes of Health.

Super Show-Down is scheduled to take place Saturday October 6, which more than likely means Morgan will be replaced.