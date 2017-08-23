WWE News: Liv Morgan teases move to SmackDown LIVE

Liv Morgan signed with the WWE in 2014.

Morgan worked on SmackDown's live tour in Tampa, Florida

What's the story?

NXT Superstar Liv Morgan took to Twitter to tease a moving to SmackDown LIVE.

In case you didn't know...

Morgan, real name Gionna Jene Daddio, made her NXT debut back in October 2015 in a losing effort against Emma. She went on to have several feuds with Asuka, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, and others. One of her last televised appearances included working a Six-Women Tag Team Match against the team of Daria Berenato, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce alongside Ember Moon and Aliya1h in November.

Morgan's last televised appearance was on the April 19th tapings of NXT where she competed in a 14-Woman Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender for Asuka's NXT Women's Championship.

The heart of the matter

In the November of 2016, we reported that Morgan — who'd been working on the WWE's Christmas Tour as a part of the RAW roster — was set to join the red brand. However, due to reasons unknown, Morgan stayed in NXT and never made the jump.

This past week, Morgan worked a Six-Woman Tag Team Match against Natalya, Carmella, Tamina & Lana alongside Naomi & Becky Lynch on WWE's live tour in Tampa, Florida. Thus, possibly indicating a shift to Tuesday nights.

The #GLOWFire is strong tonight at #WWETampa with a little help from @wwenxt's @yaonlylivvonce. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

What's next?

According to the dirt sheets, the WWE's going to have another Superstar Shakeup, in which talent from RAW, SmackDown LIVE, and NXT get transferred to another brand. Morgan may end-up on SmackDown LIVE through this Shakeup.

Author's take

The SmackDown Women's Division is in severe need of fresh faces. Morgan getting drafted to SmackDown may give her and her character a new life. She'll also get to explore more possibilities for her story-lines and character development.

