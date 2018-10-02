WWE News: Liv Morgan tweets for the first time since her concussion; rocking a new look for RAW

Liv Morgan seems ready to move past the controversy from last week's edition of Monday Night RAW

What's the story?

Liv Morgan had a rough night last Monday when she was legit injured in her 6-woman tag on RAW. Morgan teamed with her Riott Squad partners to face the Bellas and Natalya, but received a few botched kicks to the face from Brie, knocking her out for a moment and giving her a concussion.

Morgan has been noticeably absent from social media since the incident, but she finally broke her silence today, a week removed from her injury.

In case you didn't know...

On September 24, the Riott Squad took on The Bellas and Natalya. Liv, Sarah, and Ruby attacked Ronda Rousey the week before, forcing the RAW Women's Champion's friends to make the save. Natalya, who had also been attacked that night, and the Bella Twins had a chance to get some revenge against the Riott Squad on the next RAW.

During the match, Brie Bella had Liv Morgan set up for Daniel Bryan's Yes Kicks. However, something went wrong, and during the spot, Brie caught Liv twice in the face. Brie immediately went for the pin, but Liv kicked out, and it looked like she'd be able to continue. However, she was barely able to make it to her corner with the assistance of Brie, and, for most of the match, was left on the outside.

The incident has been a point of contention among fans and those that work in the business. Wrestlers, commentators, and backstage hands alike have come to the defense of Brie Bella, while fans have called for some kind of action against the former Diva's Champion.

The heart of the matter

Liv finally broke her social media silence today, posting a picture of herself with a new hairstyle. The caption read, "Y'all didn't think a little kick to the face would keep me down did you?"

Y’all didn’t think a little kick to the face would keep me down did you ? 😉 pic.twitter.com/r26ihGyHss — LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 1, 2018

Morgan also tweeted one more message to the WWE Universe, confirming that she would be at RAW tonight.

What's next?

The Riott Squad will continue to harass The Bellas, Natalya, and Ronda Rousey ahead of the 6-woman tag match at WWE Super Show-Down. As far as Liv's status, while it's not known if she's been cleared yet, she'll at least be in attendance tonight. It was noted last week that Liv harbored no ill will toward Brie. After all, #YaOnlyLiveOnce.