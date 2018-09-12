WWE News: Live Crowd reacts to Renee Young's Debut as Full-Time Raw Commentator

Renee Young joined the Raw Broadcast team on Monday!

What's the story?

Last night's Raw saw history being made as Renee Young made her debut as the first-ever female full-time Raw commentator. It was a momentous occasion for everyone concerned, and Renee deserved the adulation she received on the internet.

One fan's video has emerged since, of the reaction of the live crowd, to Renee Young's entrance before the show went live on television, where she joined the Raw Broadcast Team for the first time in her new role.

In case you didn't know...

Renee Young has been one of the forces behind the scenes in WWE for the past 6 years. After being hired by WWE in 2012, she has made the professional wrestling promotion her home and proving her talent in whatever role she was handed.

Be it as a ring announcer, or a backstage interviewer, Renee always stood out of the crowd as far as her work was concerned. As if that was not enough, when she was given the opportunity to host a show on the WWE Network, she grasped it with both hands.

Partnering with Daniel Bryan, Talking Smack became a hit and was the scene of some of the best shoot promos following the Brand Split in 2016. Even though the show was later canceled, the WWE audience would not forget Renee's ability. She then hosted pre-show panels as well, with big names stars, further proving that she had what it took to be on a commentary team.

The heart of the matter

Renee Young's addition to the Raw Broadcast Team was one of the biggest changes WWE made concerning the Women's Revolution. Her ability in the role makes it more than just another promotional tactic for the coming All-Women's pay-per-view, Evolution.

The Raw Live crowd greeted her uproariously when she made her way out before the show started yesterday. You can see the video here:

Renee Young gets cheered as she comes out for commentary #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/hMj5ae1Itp — SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) September 11, 2018

The Raw audience had previously seen her assume the role a month back when she had commentated for a full Raw, the first time a woman had ever done that. Last week she had taken to the role again, before being confirmed prior to this week's Raw as a permanent addition to the team, replacing Coach.

What's next?

Although it has been only one episode since joining her new role, Renee's performance received praise from fans worldwide. She will only get better as time goes on.

