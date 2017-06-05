WWE News: Luke Harper almost quit wrestling in 2011

What caused such a talented wrestler to almost hang up the boots for good?

The Former Wyatt Family member was almost never in the family

What’s the story?

SmackDown Live Superstar Luke Harper is considered by many to be one of the WWE’s most underrated wrestlers, but Harper’s run in the WWE almost never happened. During an interview with Democrat and Chronicle, Harper revealed that he almost left the wrestling business in 2011.

In case you didn’t know...

Harper began his professional wrestling career in 2002 and would work in several independent promotions such as Dragon Gate, Chikara, and Ring of Honor. Harper signed a developmental deal in 2012 and would debut on the main roster in 2013.

Since his time on the main roster, Harper has won both the Intercontinental Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships with Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt.

The heart of the matter

Harper was scheduled to work a Japan tour for Dragon Gate in 2011 and his wife being pregnant was a major factor in him deciding to hang his boots up. However, the WWE’s call requesting Harper tried took him from contemplating retirement and into the mainstream.

"I said to her, ‘This is it. I’m done. I can’t be away from you, we just have to figure something out. I was just going to wrestle locally and I come back from the tour, make the decision, everything’s good, then WWE calls and says ‘Hey, we want you to come try out.’ So, literally, I was as far out as I’ve ever been in my life away from pro wrestling, and they instantly pulled me back in and it was back to it.”

What’s next?

Many fans deem Harper as a wrestler worthy of a main event and there is a chance of that happening on SmackDown Live. He was prominently featured during the buildup to WrestleMania 33 and was rumoured to be a possible addition to the Orton-Wyatt WWE Championship match.

He’s gotten close to main events before and he very well may do so soon.

Author’s take

Harper’s in-ring abilities and unique stature make him an asset to the WWE, so it’s a good thing the WWE came calling when they did.

