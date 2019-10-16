WWE News: Luke Harper, Cesaro, and other free agents officially get drafted

Cesaro

This year's WWE Draft was concluded in the latest episode of RAW but there were plenty of Superstars who didn't get picked during the two-day event. It was expected that the free agents will be assigned with their brands and the brand new edition of The Bump confirmed these changes.

RAW got No Way Jose, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, Sarah Logan and The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Friday Night SmackDown, on the other hand, will be the new home for Luke Harper, Cesaro, Drake Maverick, Dana Brooke, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose.

As first reported on @WWETheBump, these FREE AGENTS have officially found their homes! #WWETheBump — WWETheBump (@WWETheBump) October 16, 2019

The present scenario

With this official statement from WWE, the fans will be witness to some massive changes in the main roster. RAW retained No Way Jose, Sarah Logan, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder, and Curt Hawkins while the former WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick is now a member of the Blue brand. It seems his long-standing feud with R-Truth for the title finally comes to an end. Again, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay's addition to the Red brand may put them back in the Women's Tag Team Championship picture.

On the SmackDown side of the events, it gained Cesaro, who was an eminent part of the RAW roster. When Luke Harper aided his partner, Erick Rowan, to defeat Roman Reigns, the WWE Universe felt that the two behemoths will run over the main roster together. But the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions are officially on different brands now, resulting in the end of their short-term alliance.

WWE Draft 2019

The two-day WWE Draft featured RAW and SmackDown filling their roster with some of the best talents in the promotion. Although they got more Superstars added to the respective shows owing to this latest announcement, a lot of talents are yet to be assigned with a brand.

The current free agents list includes the likes of Matt Hardy, Ruby Riott, The Usos, Naomi, Nia Jax, among others and hopefully, they will get drafted pretty soon.

