WWE News: What happened before Smackdown Live went on the air (06/06/2017)

WWE allows Harper to celebrate with his hometown crowd.

Luke Harper is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion

What’s the story?

Prior this week’s edition of Smackdown Live, Luke Harper picked up the win for his team after pinning Aiden English in an 8-man tag team match. In front of his hometown Rochester, New York, Harper teamed up with Tye Dillinger and American Alpha against The Ascension, Erick Rowan and Aiden English.

In case you didn’t know...

Luke Harper doesn’t possess a very good record of winning in his hometown as he has lost the previous three matches in the arena, as a WWE Superstar. From almost earning himself a title shot at ‘Mania to now being relegated to dark matches, Harper sure has fallen quite a bit and this could indicate that WWE officials do not have any plans for the former Wyatt family member as of now.

The heart of the matter

Harper was not a part of this week’s episode of SmackDown but WWE did allow him to perform in his hometown. While the wrestlers were making their way out for the dark match, Harper was the last one to make the entrance and was greeted with a thunderous ovation from the fans in attendance.

Apart from ‘Welcome home” chants, there were also “We want Harper" chants throughout the bout until the former Intercontinental Champion was tagged into the match.

During the match, Harper blew a kiss to his 5-year old son, who was sitting ringside with the rest of Harper’s family. As the match was over, his teammates left the ring to let Harper celebrate with his hometown crowd.

What’s next?

The previous editions of Smackdown Live indicate that Luke Harper will be feuding with Aiden English in the upcoming weeks.

With Money in the Bank pay-per-view a few weeks away, the two may be set to collide at the event as well.

Author’s take

Luke Harper has always impressed the viewers with his in-ring prowess.

Earlier this year, he was involved in a feud with the then WWE Champion Bray Wyatt but since then he seems to have lost in the shuffle. Let’s hope that his feud with Aiden English will turn out to be beneficial for both the performers.

