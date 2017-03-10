WWE News: Luke Harper talks about WrestleMania, the Wyatt Family and more

What's the story?

During an interview with Fox Sports, WWE Superstar Luke Harper has spoken about WrestleMania 33, his position in The Wyatt Family and more. The interview comes just a few weeks after Harper failed in his quest to enter the main event of the showcase of the immortals.

In case you didn't know...

Harper has been around in the WWE for a long time now, originally signing a developmental contract in 2012 before debuting on the main roster with The Wyatt Family in the summer of 2013. Since then he's mainly been utilised as Bray's bodyguard of sorts, however, things are looking up for him after a strong singles run as of late.

The heart of the matter

The following are highlights of Harper's fascinating interview.

On Randy Orton defeating AJ Styles to earn the WWE title match at WrestleMania:

“Obviously it makes me bitter. Very, very bitter. I feel like I have a right to that spot also. I feel like Randy Orton gave up that spot – and he won it fair and square, but I don’t know if AJ Styles won it fair and square. Personally I’m very, very, very bitter about the situation.”

On what’s in store for him at WrestleMania 33:

“That I don’t know. I have a feeling I’m going to have to create my own opportunity again, like I just did the last six weeks, and take it into my own hands. Honestly, I don’t think there’s a big plan for me, so I guess I’ll have to make one.”

While speaking on if being in the Wyatt Family was frustrating because he didn’t get to showcase his personality, Harper had this to say:

“It’s incredibly frustrating. There were times in my career when I felt like I was serving several different masters, and for me that wasn’t beneficial. It was to a point, but then I didn’t really realize what was out there until these last couple weeks. The 2014 run was a bit of a tease. I was still… I guess [I was] not fully developed as a WWE superstar at that point, and I feel like I’m completely developed now. The last six or seven weeks away from the Family have been very eye-opening. Even to this day I’ll go to an airport and someone will say ‘hey Bray Wyatt!’ or ‘hey Erick Rowan!’

What's next?

With WrestleMania 33 just a few weeks away it doesn't seem likely that Harper will be involved in a big feud at the show. A lot of people believe that he'll simply try and get involved in the WWE Championship match, however, a position in what is setting up to be a stacked Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal seems much more likely.

Sportskeeda's take

We love Luke Harper and he's honestly one of the best big men the WWE have had in a long time. His speed and ability in the ring for a guy of his size are phenomenal, and he's already starting to prove that his mic work is up there with the best of them.

If Harper is made the first challenger for either Orton or Wyatt after WrestleMania, we could be in for a really intriguing few months of storytelling with the Wyatt ordeal being one of the most consistently entertaining parts of SmackDown Live right now.

