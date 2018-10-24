WWE News: Madison Square Garden Pays Tribute To Roman Reigns

Madison Square Garden's shows it's respect for the WWE Superstar

What's the story?

The World's most famous arena has posted a message showing their support for Roman Reigns. The tribute includes a picture of Reigns accompanied by the message 'get well soon Roman Reigns'. The tweet can be seen below.

In case you didn't know

On last night's edition of RAW, Roman Reigns shocked the wrestling world with the devastating news that he is battling Leukemia for a second time, after first beating the disease 11 years ago.

Reigns vacated his title in order to focus on his fight against the illness, however during a passionate promo, the 33-year-old vowed to return to the company that had given him everything.

The heart of the matter

Madison Square Garden is the most prestigious and famous arena in the world and it is an incredibly classy gesture to acknowledge Roman Reigns after last nights brave announcement. MSG, of course, has strong links with the WWE as it was seen as the home of the company for decades and despite this relationship somewhat souring over the past few years, the New York arena still chose to support Reigns.

What's next?

Roman Reigns will be away from the WWE for an unspecified amount of time as he battles the illness for a second time. The Crown Jewel triple-threat match that he was scheduled to headline will go ahead with Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar facing off.

