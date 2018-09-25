WWE News: Madison Square Garden reveals a set of matches upon WWE's return in December

WWE Champion AJ Styles is slated to battle Samoa Joe once again

With the official announcement already being made earlier in the year, WWE is all set to make their grand return to the Madison Square Garden later this year and ahead of a massive show in the winter, MSG's official site has revealed numerous matches and superstars who will feature on the show.

The Madison Square Garden, or commonly known as The Garden or MSG, is one of the most iconic arenas' of all time and throughout the years, has been WWE's official home in New York City.

Ever since The MSG was opened in 1968, WWE has officiated several notable WWE events in the arena, including WrestleMania 20 back in 2004. In the past, The Garden has also witnessed several historic title changes, including Kevin Nash's WWE Championship in 1994 and very recently also witnessed AJ Styles' first WWE United States Championship victory over Kevin Owens in 2017.

WWE is all set to make their return to The Madison Square Garden on the 26th of December as part of the company's Holiday Tour and three months prior to the event in MSG, the arena's official website has revealed a list of matches which are slated to take place upon WWE's return to The Garden.

The show is apparently being set to be main-evented by two of SmackDown Live's current top superstars as WWE Champion AJ Styles is set to defend his title against Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match. Also, Daniel Bryan and The Miz are also scheduled for yet another showdown, whereas, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be battling upon the SmackDown Live Women's Championship in yet another rematch.

As of right now, most of the confirmed superstars belong from the blue brand of SmackDown Live, as the likes of Randy Orton, current United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, current SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions The New Day, Asuka, and Naomi have all been confirmed to appear.

As aforementioned, WWE's upcoming show at The MSG will take place on the 26th of December, 2018 and as of this writing, none of the top superstars from Monday Night Raw have been confirmed to appear.