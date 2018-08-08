WWE News: Mae Young Classic commentary team, schedule announced

The final details of the tournament have been announced.

What's the story?

With the final participants having been announced last week, the remaining details of the 2018 Mae Young Classic have been put in the books, as the tournament's commentary team and schedule have now been revealed.

In case you didn't know...

The 2018 Mae Young Classic is a 32-woman tournament featuring Performance Center rookies and established veterans of the worldwide independent circuit. This will be the second iteration of the contest. Last year's tournament was instrumental in shaping the NXT women's division, with the careers of many current superstars having been launched off its back. In particular, last year's finalists, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane, will compete in a rematch of last year's final for the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV next Saturday.

The heart of the matter

With all competitors currently announced, the only remaining questions have been centered on the broadcast team and release schedule. Through ESPN, WWE has announced those details.

On August 29th, Mauro Ranallo will host the Bracketology special, which goes over the details of each competitor.

For the tournament itself, Michael Cole will serve as the play-by-play announcer, with Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix providing color commentary.

The episodes will be released on a weekly schedule immediately following NXT on the WWE Network starting on September 5th. The episodes will be released for eight weeks, culminating with the final, which will be held at WWE Evolution, the first all-women's pay per view, on October 28th.

What's next?

The Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions, which will introduce each competitor, airs on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter tonight at 7 PM eastern time. Tapings for the first round begins immediately thereafter. Tomorrow will tape the second round up to the semifinals of the tournament.