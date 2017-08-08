WWE News: Mae Young Classic participant Zeda comments on hardships before joining WWE

This Mae Young Classic participant once slept in her car for six months.

Zeda once lived in her car for half a year before entering WWE

What’s the story?

Zeda, a participant of the upcoming Mae Young Classic, has overcome anxiety and even homelessness to make it to where she's at today. In a recent video on WWE's YouTube channel, she discusses the road that brought her to WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

With a background in MMA, modelling, and singing, Zeda has all the tools to succeed in sports entertainment.

She's already debuted in NXT in a tag match using her real name, Julia Ho, but has only been at the WWE Performance Center since January of this year. She's new to the system, ready to show the world what she can do.

The heart of the matter

In the video, Zeda first addressed the troubles she had growing up before finding a way to cope through MMA. She talked about how she was shy growing up which lead to her getting bullied and having bad social anxiety.

It was when Zeda got into MMA that she found the confidence she needed to realise that she can do anything with hard work. She then talked about moving to L.A. and being homeless for a time.

"I moved out to L.A. and it was very tough. It's expensive out there so I just slept in my car for almost half a year and had a gym membership to 24-Hour Fitness so I could shower."

Zeda's past has toughened her up. She now has the confidence to succeed in any situation. Wrestling is in her sights now and she wants to show people what she knows. She's worked hard to accumulate the skills that she has and she believes in herself to succeed.

What’s next?

Zeda is set to face off against Shayna Baszler in the first round of the Mae Young Classic. In addition to her inclusion in this historic 32-Woman Tournament, she's also been living life to the fullest in a very different way.

Author’s take

This is the first I've heard of Zeda but she seems like she's got a bright career ahead of her.

She's got a good story of working hard through trials to make it to this elite level in professional wrestling. I hope she does well in the Mae Young Classic and has a long career beyond that.