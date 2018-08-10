WWE News: Mae Young Classic star suffers possible broken leg at recent tapings

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 551 // 10 Aug 2018, 16:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tegan Knox has suffered a shock injury

What's the story?

Welsh star Tegan Nox looks to have suffered a broken leg as part of last night's tapings of The Mae Young Classic.

In case you didn't know...

Tegan Nox has been signed with WWE now for more than a year and only recently made her return to the ring after struggling with an ACL injury. Formerly known as Nixon Newell, Nox missed last year's Mae Young Classic because of the injury, and saw this year's tournament as her big comeback.

Nox is one half of Team Kick, and has been performing alongside popular star Dakota Kai at NXT live events since April, ahead of her performance as part of the second annual Mae Young Classic this week.

The heart of the matter

Tegan Nox faced Rhea Ripley at last night's tapings at Full Sail as part of the quarterfinals of the Mae Young Classic, and it's reported that after a dive to the outside, Knox landed awkwardly, the match was stopped and Ripley was awarded the victory.

Triple H later reported that the star had suffered a broken leg, but WWE.com reported earlier today that the current condition of her leg is unknown, which means that Triple H could have jumped the gun.

Tegan herself updated fans on her Twitter page earlier today.

Knox is just 23 years old, so she still has a bright future ahead of her if she's able to shake off this most recent injury.

What's next?

The Mae Young Classic has now been taped up to the finals of the competition, and will air on the WWE Network from September 5th. Updates from Nox's injury will be revealed in the coming days, hopefully it's good news for the rising star.

What do you think about this latest setback for Tegan Nox? Have your say in the comments.