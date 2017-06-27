WWE News: Mae Young Classic to be shown live on WWE Network

The finals of the upcoming tournament will be held in Las Vegas.

by Rohit Relan News 27 Jun 2017, 19:39 IST

Mae Young Classic is an upcoming 32-women women’s professional wrestling tournament

What’s the story?

The finals of the Mae Young Classic tournament will be streamed live on the WWE Network on 12th September. The tournament will be split into nine episodes out of which the first eight episodes will be pre-recorded at the Full Sail University.

In case you didn’t know...

The participants that have been already announced are Toni Storm of New Zealand, Princesa Sugehit of Mexico, Kavita Devi of India, Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Tessa Blanchard and Abbey Laith of the United States of America, Jazzy Gabert of Germany and Taynara Conti of Brazil.

The heart of the matter

The first episode of the tournament will be streamed on the WWE Network on 28th August whereas the finals will be streamed live on 12th of September. This will make the upcoming women’s tournament the first ever tournament produced by WWE to be shown live.

Speaking about the purpose that WWE wishes to serve with the aforementioned initiative, Triple H said: “The Mae Young Classic is a unique and exclusive offering for WWE Network subscribers and further highlights our on-going commitment to the 'women's evolution' in sports and entertainment.”

He further added, “It's a privilege to showcase these talented women from around the world and to provide them with an opportunity to shine before a global audience on WWE Network.”

What’s next?

The Mae Young Classic will be streamed on the WWE Network starting from 28th August. The recordings of the episodes will take place on 13th July at the Full Sail University. The finals of the tournament will be streamed live from Las Vegas on 12th September.

Author’s take

The above announcement seems like a great move from WWE since many fans would like to witness the upcoming tournament live instead of watching a recording whose results they already know.

The Mae Young Classic is a promising initiative by WWE that seeks to provide the fans with a flavour of professional wrestling that is not available on their regular programming.