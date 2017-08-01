From The WWE Rumor Mill: Mae Young Classic favorite suffered an injury

An unfortunate situation for one of the tournament competitors

An unfortunate injury for one of the world's best women's wrestlers

What’s the story?

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Kairi Sane (aka Kairi Hojo) suffered a concussion during the tapings for the Mae Young Classic.

In case you didn’t know...

Sane has only been wrestling since 2011, but she is regarded by many as one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world.

She built her name as Kairi Hojo in the Japanese promotion, World Wonder Ring Stardom, and went on to win a multitude of championships and awards for her in-ring prowess.

One of her biggest claims to fame has been her elbow drop that fans feel is the best version of the move today.

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet also reported that Sane was experiencing some neck pain as well, however, she is still expected to be cleared to wrestle in August.

There was no word on what match lead to Sane’s injuries but it seems like she will be more than ready to return to the ring in the coming weeks.

Many fans questioned whether Sane would even come to the WWE due to the previous concussions she suffered in her last two years with World Wonder Ring Stardom, but she managed to pass the company’s physical earlier this year.

Sane reportedly signed a three-year deal with the WWE, so she could debut on NXT or the main roster once she’s cleared to compete and the tournament concludes.

What’s next?

There are rumors circulating of another Superstar Shakeup occurring which could lead to more shuffling of superstars and a few debuts.

If this shakeup does occur, Sane could be drafted to the Raw, SmackDown, or NXT.

Author’s take

While it's always unfortunate to hear of a wrestlers’ injuries, there’s nothing fans can do but wish her well and wait until the WWE releases the footage from the Mae Young Classic.