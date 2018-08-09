Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Main Event For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn Announced, Updated Card 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
306   //    09 Aug 2018, 16:08 IST

Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship at Takeover: Brooklyn
Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship at Takeover: Brooklyn

What's the story?

Last night on NXT, General Manager William Regal announced that Tommaso Ciampa would defend his Championship in a triple threat match against former Champion Aleister Black and old foe Johnny Gargano, but that match could be in jeopardy.

In case you didn't know...

Gargano and Ciampa have a long history of issues dating back to Takeover: Chicago in 2017, but after a number of battles this year, Ciampa moved into the title picture and left his feud with Gargano behind, but he decided to interfere in the Championship match a few weeks ago.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

It was thanks to Gargano's interference and the fact that he inadvertently struck Black that Ciampa won the NXT Championship for the first time and its the reason why Gargano has been dragged into Black's contractual rematch at Takeover.

The heart of the matter

Last night the main event of Ciampa vs Black vs Gargano was made official for Takeover: Brooklyn which means that the card is now finalized. Currently, the matches for the show include Velveteen Dream vs EC3, Adam Cole vs Ricochet for the North American Championship, Moustache Mountain vs The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships and Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane for the NXT Women's Championship.

WWE's breaking news last night was that Aleister Black was found unconscious in the parking lot after the show went off the air and since there have been recent rumors that Black may not be able to be part of the match at Takeover due to injury, this could be WWE's way of writing him out.

What's next?

Takeover takes place next Saturday night live from Brooklyn, New York but with one episode of NXT left, there is plenty of time for the main event to change shape.

Do you think Black will be part of the main event at Takeover? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Tommaso Ciampa Aleister Black
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
NXT Television Report Card - August 1, 2018
RELATED STORY
NXT Spoiler: Women's Championship match set for TakeOver:...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two huge matches announced for NXT Takeover:...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Latest Odds for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV 
RELATED STORY
NXT News: *Spoiler* NXT title match made official for...
RELATED STORY
5 match predictions for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Matt Riddle's status for NXT TakeOver...
RELATED STORY
NXT Television Report Card - July 25, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Spoiler On Plans For NXT...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NXT SPOILER: New NXT Champion crowned at tapings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us