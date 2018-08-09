WWE News: Main Event For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn Announced, Updated Card

Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship at Takeover: Brooklyn

What's the story?

Last night on NXT, General Manager William Regal announced that Tommaso Ciampa would defend his Championship in a triple threat match against former Champion Aleister Black and old foe Johnny Gargano, but that match could be in jeopardy.

In case you didn't know...

Gargano and Ciampa have a long history of issues dating back to Takeover: Chicago in 2017, but after a number of battles this year, Ciampa moved into the title picture and left his feud with Gargano behind, but he decided to interfere in the Championship match a few weeks ago.

It was thanks to Gargano's interference and the fact that he inadvertently struck Black that Ciampa won the NXT Championship for the first time and its the reason why Gargano has been dragged into Black's contractual rematch at Takeover.

The heart of the matter

Last night the main event of Ciampa vs Black vs Gargano was made official for Takeover: Brooklyn which means that the card is now finalized. Currently, the matches for the show include Velveteen Dream vs EC3, Adam Cole vs Ricochet for the North American Championship, Moustache Mountain vs The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships and Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane for the NXT Women's Championship.

WWE's breaking news last night was that Aleister Black was found unconscious in the parking lot after the show went off the air and since there have been recent rumors that Black may not be able to be part of the match at Takeover due to injury, this could be WWE's way of writing him out.

What's next?

Takeover takes place next Saturday night live from Brooklyn, New York but with one episode of NXT left, there is plenty of time for the main event to change shape.

Do you think Black will be part of the main event at Takeover? Have your say in the comments section below...