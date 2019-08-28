WWE News: Main roster star to appear at NXT UK Takeover

Nicky Pags

NXT UK Takeover

NXT UK Takeover approaches

This coming Saturday, NXT will be presenting its UK Takeover event live from Cardiff, Wales, on the same day that All Elite Wrestling will be holding its highly anticipated All Out event in Chicago.

The current NXT UK Takeover card will feature the following bouts live from Cardiff beginning at 3pm EST:

WWE NXT UK Title match:

-Walter (c) vs Tyler Bate

WWE NXT UK Women's Title match:

-Toni Storm (c) vs Kay Lee Ray

-Triple Threat Match to determine the future of the NXT UK Tag Team Titles at Cardiff

Last Man Standing Match:

-Joe Coffey vs Dave Mastiff

-Travis Banks vs Noam Dar

Cesaro is heading to NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff

In addition to the above, WWE has announced that main roster star and King of the Ring tournament participant Cesaro will be making a special appearance at NXT UK Takeover.

"I'm gonna go to NXT UK Takeover Cardiff to find out first hand what it's all about," Cesaro revealed.

The Swiss Cyborg also hinted at getting physical at the event when he added, "and maybe take a little more of a hands on approach."

During the NXT Takeover Toronto media call which took place earlier this month, Triple H revealed that a couple of WWE main roster stars, including Cesaro, have expressed interest in working with NXT UK in some capacity.

It remains to be seen how Cesaro will get involved at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff this weekend, but with the former tag team champion eliminated from the King of the Ring tournament, and his role on Raw very limited as of late, his presence at NXT UK Takeover might be hinting at some type of move for the underutilized main roster star.

