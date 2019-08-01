WWE News: Main roster Superstar makes a sudden return on NXT after a year away from the ring

NXT saw a main roster Superstar return after a year

What's the story?

Tyler Breeze found himself in a match against Jaxson Ryker on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. On tonight's episode of NXT, he faced the heavy hitter of The Forgotten Sons as they looked to decimate him inside the ring.

However, after he was able to claim a sudden victory with a roll-up over Ryker, Breeze found himself in trouble as all the members of The Forgotten Sons assaulted him. This is where Fandango made his WWE return to come to the aid of his friend and partner.

In case you didn't know...

Fandango and Tyler Breeze have long been amazing tag team partners. However, an injury to Fandango saw him go through shoulder surgery and take time away from WWE. Fandango has been away from WWE for over a year as his labrum tear was declared by WWE on the 6th of July, 2019.

Tyler Breeze made his way down to NXT in the absence of his partner on a permanent basis. There, he has been wrestling in some amazing matches, although recently he has found himself in a feud with The Forgotten Sons.

The heart of the matter

Tyler Breeze was in trouble as The Forgotten Sons were using their numbers advantage to completely devastate him. It appeared that there was no solution for him as he found himself outnumbered, overpowered, as well as exhausted after his match.

However, it was not to be.

Fandango made a sudden return to WWE, as he charged up the NXT ring and used the element of shock to his advantage, clearing the ring of all three members of The Forgotten Sons.

What's next?

With Fandango now having returned, it appears Breezango is now in a feud with The Forgotten Sons. The two are likely going to remain down on NXT where they will be able to participate in more matches.