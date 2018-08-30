WWE News: Main roster Superstars moving to NXT is not a bad thing, says Triple H

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 1.57K // 30 Aug 2018, 18:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H addresses the fans in the Full Sail Arena.

What's the story?

WWE COO Triple H has said that superstars who may move from the main roster to NXT, should not consider the move a bad thing, whilst speaking in a conference call.

In case you didn't know

NXT launched in 2010, as a game-show with wrestlers attempting to earn a main roster contract.

In 2012, the brand was revamped and relaunched as a developmental ground for superstars to prove themselves, before moving up to RAW or SmackDown Live.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Despite being seen as the smaller brand, the show has received praise from fans, with their NXT TakeOver events often being seen as better shows than main roster Pay Per Views.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in a media call, the Game spoke about how the majority of the main roster stars have come from the developmental brand.

"I think the number is something like 80% or so of the main roster, came out of NXT. So there are a lot of talent there [the main roster] that wouldn't even be a stretch to come into NXT if they were on the main roster and came back to NXT."

The 14-time World Champion mentioned recent events which saw main-roster stars such as the Revival and Tyler Breeze make appearances at NXT Live shows.

Those kinds of surprises and shocks - people love it - it's like going home in a way. So I do think you could see that happen very easily and I don't think it would be a stretch for people to consider that being a possibility.

What's next?

WWE NXT airs Thursday nights on the WWE Network.

The next NXT TakeOver event will be TakeOver: WarGames, which will take place on November 17 this year, at the Staples Center in Los, Angeles California, the night before WWE Survivor Series.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.