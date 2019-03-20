WWE News: Major #1 contenders match for WrestleMania title shot announced for SmackDown Live

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 969 // 20 Mar 2019, 09:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The winner of the fatal four-way match will get a title shot at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

One feud that has captured the imagination of the WWE Universe over the last six months is the one between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's title, which has elevated the women's division.

On the other hand, the SmackDown Live women's title race has been rather lackluster, as the current champion, Asuka, hasn't had a strong feud in the last few months.

Asuka's WrestleMania 35 opponent hasn't been confirmed yet, but that could change next week, as a fatal four-way match to become the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's title is set to take place next month.

In case you didn't know...

Since defending her title against Becky Lynch at this year's Royal Rumble, Asuka has feuded with Mandy Rose, and then with Rose's tag team partner and friend, Sonya Deville.

The SmackDown Women's Champion defeated Rose at Fastlane after interference by Deville worked in the favour of Asuka, which led to dissension between Deville and Rose, who have been best friends and tag team partners for a long time.

The heart of the matter

Following SmackDown, Kayla Braxton interviewed Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, and announced that the two will be in a fatal four-way match, along with Carmella and Naomi, next week on SmackDown Live.

The winner of that match will face off against Asuka for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 35. Naomi and Carmella have held the SmackDown Women's Championship previously, but Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville haven't won a title in the WWE yet.

What's next?

Next week's SmackDown Live is set to be an interesting show, as we will get to see if Kofi Kingston gets another opportunity to book his WrestleMania match, while the No. 1 contender for the SmackDown Women's title will also be determined.

Advertisement