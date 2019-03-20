×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Major #1 contenders match for WrestleMania title shot announced for SmackDown Live

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
969   //    20 Mar 2019, 09:43 IST

The winner of the fatal four-way match will get a title shot at WrestleMania 35
The winner of the fatal four-way match will get a title shot at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

One feud that has captured the imagination of the WWE Universe over the last six months is the one between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's title, which has elevated the women's division.

On the other hand, the SmackDown Live women's title race has been rather lackluster, as the current champion, Asuka, hasn't had a strong feud in the last few months.

Asuka's WrestleMania 35 opponent hasn't been confirmed yet, but that could change next week, as a fatal four-way match to become the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's title is set to take place next month.

In case you didn't know...

Since defending her title against Becky Lynch at this year's Royal Rumble, Asuka has feuded with Mandy Rose, and then with Rose's tag team partner and friend, Sonya Deville.

The SmackDown Women's Champion defeated Rose at Fastlane after interference by Deville worked in the favour of Asuka, which led to dissension between Deville and Rose, who have been best friends and tag team partners for a long time.

The heart of the matter

Following SmackDown, Kayla Braxton interviewed Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, and announced that the two will be in a fatal four-way match, along with Carmella and Naomi, next week on SmackDown Live.

The winner of that match will face off against Asuka for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 35. Naomi and Carmella have held the SmackDown Women's Championship previously, but Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville haven't won a title in the WWE yet.

What's next?

Next week's SmackDown Live is set to be an interesting show, as we will get to see if Kofi Kingston gets another opportunity to book his WrestleMania match, while the No. 1 contender for the SmackDown Women's title will also be determined.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Asuka Sonya Deville
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WrestleMania 35 news & rumors: 14th March, 2019 - Reigns announced for WM35, Balor's potential WM35 match
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Another top WrestleMania 35 title match to become a Triple Threat
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Smackdown Live Superstar could set a major record next week
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE reportedly has a plan for Asuka at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 WrestleMania 35 matches WWE secretly told us about on the latest SmackDown LIVE (26 February 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Big change in plans for championship match at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: Predicted full match card and results
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announce Championship match for Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
3 reasons Kofi won't get his title shot even after he wins the Gauntlet match
RELATED STORY
3 non-title matches that may be added to the WrestleMania 35 match card
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us