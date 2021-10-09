WWE announces line-up for next week's 'SUPERSIZED' SmackDown - superstar's first match in 14 months, Brock Lesnar returns

WWE has made several big announcements for next week's 'SUPERSIZED' edition of SmackDown.

Next week's episode of SmackDown will be the Blue Brand's last show before Crown Jewel 2021. Various high-stakes bouts have been planned for the event, as well as a big return.

Brock Lesnar will make an appearance on next week's SmackDown. A big face-off between The Beast Incarnate and Roman Reigns can be expected next Friday night. Additionally, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will take on Sasha Banks in a singles match.

Sonya Deville set up a match between herself and Naomi following a backstage argument. It will be Sonya's first match since SummerSlam 2020.

Finn Balor and Sami Zayn are also set to collide in the second round of the King of the Ring 2021 Tournament. Zelina Vega will battle Carmella in the semi-finals of the Queen's Crown Tournament.

Check out the entire line-up (till now) below:

What happened on this week's WWE SmackDown?

This week, Roman Reigns made Paul Heyman address Brock Lesnar. Heyman announced the Tribal Chief would walk out of Crown Jewel with the Universal title. The Beast Incarnate is bound to target both men next week on SmackDown.

Sami Zayn advanced to the second round of the King of the Ring Tournament by defeating Rey Mysterio tonight. Finn Balor put Cesaro down and now has his eyes set on Zayn.

The first round of the Queen's Crown Tourament saw Carmella defeat Liv Morgan. Zelina Vega surprisingly scored a win over rising star Toni Storm to advance to the next round. Both Vega and Carmella are determined to win next week's match and travel to Saudi Arabia for a shot at the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament.

What do you think of next week's line-up of WWE SmackDown? Which match are you looking forward to the most? Sound off in the comments below!

