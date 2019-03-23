WWE News: Major backstage concern regarding WrestleMania 35

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 895 // 23 Mar 2019, 09:34 IST

What's the story?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider discussed the possibility of a major issue WWE might face at WrestleMania 35. And unfortunately for them, this one is completely out of their hands.

According to Johnson, there's a chance of a blizzard hitting New York City on the day of the event. Luckily, however, WWE does have an issue to deal with it if it doesn't get too bad.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 is the biggest event in the wrestling calendar year and it annually hosts between 70,000-85,000 people on an average. MetLife Stadium, the host venue for WrestleMania 35, last hosted the grand event 6 years ago.

This year, the card is more stacked than ever, with WrestleMania 35 expected to host the first-ever Women's main event, pitting RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey up against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

The heart of the matter

Regarding the backstage concern about the blizzard and the issue it causes, Johnson said (H/T Credits Reddit User u/shadow_spinner08):

Unless the government shuts down the State of New Jersey, that show is going to take place no matter how inclement the weather may be. WWE has a specially designed ring that pumps heat out of the ring posts so talents will be working in a heated ring no matter the temperature and the ring will be covered from the elements as well, so trust me, that show will take place whether there is rain, sleet, snow or locusts

There are pros and cons to this approach. For fans watching on the WWE Network and television across the globe, the show will go on. However, for fans in attendance, they may be forced to deal with bitter cold weather for a long time.

WrestleMania's duration keeps increasing by the year as well. It'll be interesting to see how the performers' bodies react to performing on a heated ring. Here's a photo of MetLife Stadium one year and four days before WrestleMania 35, as posted by Reddit User u/coasterfanatic

What's next?

The show must go on and WWE won't cancel/postpone WrestleMania until absolutely necessary. Rest assured, there will be a lot of methods taken to ensure fans' comfort throughout the show.

