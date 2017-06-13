WWE News: Major botch on RAW as Randy Orton appears during Bray Wyatt’s Entrance

Fans spotted a major botch during the entrance of Bray Wyatt.

A major botch happened at Bray’s entrance on Raw

What’s the story?

The WWE video editors made a huge botch on this week’s Monday Night Raw when they forgot to edit out Randy Orton from Bray Wyatt’s entrance video. The video clip that played during Bray’s entrance was probably from the time when Orton used to be a member of the Wyatt Family.

In case you did not know...

Orton became the member of the Wyatt Family towards the end of 2016. Alongside Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt, the Viper also won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Heading to WrestleMania 33, Orton broke away from the faction and this resulted in a WWE Championship match with Wyatt, which the Viper won.

The heart of the matter

This week on Raw, Bray Wyatt delivered a promo before he came down to the ring. After the promo, the video that played featured Randy Orton as well. The fans on the internet managed to capture the mistake and you can see the video below:

What’s next?

The mistake is not going to have any impact at all. It is likely to be a one-time mistake from the editors that is unlikely to be repeated in the future.

Author’s take

As mentioned, the mistake is not going to have any huge impact. But as it comes from such a big organisation from WWE, it deserves to be pointed out.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com