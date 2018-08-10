WWE News: Major changes made to NXT Championship match at Takeover: Brooklyn 4

Ciampa!

What's the story?

NXT General Manager William Regal has announced via social media that due to Aleister Black being out of action due to injury, Tommaso Ciampa will now defend his NXT Championship against Johny Gargano in a last man standing match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4.

In case you didn't know...

Ciampa and Gargano have been involved in a bitter rivalry ever since Ciampa attacked his former tag team partner Gargano from behind in a brutal fashion at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

The two men have squared off against each other twice since then, one being at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia where they collided in a non-sanctioned match which saw Gargano pick up the victory and at NXT Takeover: Chicago 2, where Ciampa picked up the win in a street fight match.

The heart of the matter

Tomasso Ciampa became the NXT Champion by defeating Aleister Black due to a failed run-in by Gargano who instead of helping Black win, ended up costing him the Championship.

However, due to Black suffering injury, the match is now a one-on-one match instead of a possible triple threat.

Here is what WWE said on Twitter:

EXCLUSIVE: After being updated on @WWEAleister's medical condition, @RealKingRegal has decided that it will be #NXTChampion @ProjectCiampa vs. @JohnnyGargano in a #LastManStanding Match at #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

What's next?

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn will take place on August 18, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, just one day before Summerslam.

The show features a stacked card and we will finally get to see the rubber match between the friends turned foes; this time for the biggest prize in NXT.

Who would you like to see win at Takeover? Gargano or Ciampa? Let us know in the comments section below!

