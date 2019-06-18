×
WWE Rumors: Major PPV event removed from 2019 calendar

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
1.37K   //    18 Jun 2019, 01:10 IST

The closing moments of WWE Evolution showed the entire women's roster celebrating a piece of wrestling history!
The closing moments of WWE Evolution showed the entire women's roster celebrating a piece of wrestling history!

What's the story?

The WWE has apparently made a bold decision to remove one of its PPV events from last year. This comes as a surprise, considering the success of the show and how well the WWE Universe enjoyed the event overall.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE held the first (and likely only) all-women's PPV event "Evolution" on October 28th, 2018. The event featured all the WWE Superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT and from WWE's past as well.

The event was a success, drawing in roughly 11,000 fans. The two headlining matches featured a well-received "Last Woman Standing" Match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship and "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey defended the RAW Women's Championship against Nikki Bella in the main event.

The heart of the matter

A wrestling fan asked a question to Dave Meltzer of The Observer in regards to the WWE holding another all-women's "Evolution" event this year. Meltzer replied with the following statement.

No word on what the exact reasoning is behind this decision. Many are speculating one of the key reasons could be the lack of having Ronda Rousey on the roster at this point in time as a factor from a drawing standpoint.

Another could be the lack of momentum behind the women's roster in comparison to the last year, which has dropped significantly since WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

In spite of the possible cancellation of WWE Evolution, the company is still planning to hold the third annual Mae Young Classic Tournament during the Summer months.

Even though the "Women's Revolution" angle has lost most of its steam, it was believed by many fans the WWE would continue to use Evolution as an annual event but that appears to not be the case.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!

Tags:
WWE Evolution 2018 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
