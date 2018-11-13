×
WWE News: Major prize announced for Mixed Match Challenge season 2

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
149   //    13 Nov 2018, 06:33 IST

Enter caption

What's the story?

The winning team of the second season of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge will receive the coveted #30 spots in both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches in January next year.

In case you didn't know

The WWE launched the Mixed Match Challenge in January 2018, being shown on Facebook Watch, featuring mixed-tag teams competing in tag matches, for a $100,000 cash prize for a charity of the winning team's choice.

In September 2018, the second season of the Mixed Match Challenge began, using a round robin tournament style, instead of season 1's straight elimination rounds.

So far in season 2, four teams are currently undefeated, which are Ember Moon & Braun Strowman, Mickie James & Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair & AJ Styles, as well as last year's winners, Asuka & The Miz.

The heart of the matter

The news broke on the WWE app, with the company saying that the stakes for the finals had gotten "positively royal."

"In addition to earning supreme bragging rights over nine other elite mixed tandems, the winning Superstars of this season's 14-week round robin event will receive the coveted 30th entry in their respective Royal Rumble Matches in January 2019, giving them a greater opportunity to in the celebrated free-for-all before going on to headline WrestleMania. In addition, they rill receive an all-expenses paid vacation to anywhere in the world."

What's next?

The 2nd season of the Mixed Match Challenge will end on December 16, 2018, at the TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay per view, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The 2019 Royal Rumble will take place on January 27, next year, at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, and will feature the classic Men's Royal Rumble match as well as the second ever 30-Woman Royal Rumble match.

Send us news tips at fightclub@portskeeda.com

