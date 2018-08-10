WWE News: Major Summerslam title match possibly spoiled by advertisement

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 735 // 10 Aug 2018, 07:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The result of a major title match at this year's Summerslam pay per view may have accidentally been spoiled by a local advertisement

What's the story?

The result of a major title match at this year's Summerslam pay per view, may have accidentally been spoiled by a local advertisement for WWE Live.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know

WWE Summerslam 2018 is set to take place this month, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Out of the 11 matches announced, eight of them are for a championship (with one more being for Braun Stroman's Money in the Bank contract).

One match that has received a lot of hype is the WWE RAW Women's Championship match, between current champion Alexa Bliss, and 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey.

The heart of the matter

The American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi, Texas is set to host WWE Live on September 15.

In a post on Facebook to promote the event, a picture of Ronda Rousey, wearing the WWE RAW Women's championship was used.

This had led to speculation that Rousey will be defeating Alexa Bliss in their title match at Summerslam, and that the American Bank Center have accidentally spoiled the result.

What's next?

It is highly likely that Rousey will walk away from Summerslam as the new RAW Women's Champion, given her consistent push and place in the company. Whilst Bliss has been a dominant force as a five-time champion since her main roster debut, it seems her time is running out.

Since joining WWE, Rousey has been booked strong, despite having a handful of matches. She made her on-screen debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble in January, and teamed with RAW general manager Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, to defeat Triple H and RAW Commissioner, Stephanie McMahon.

Summerslam 2018 will take place August 19, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will feature superstars from Monday Night RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live.