WWE News - Major tag team match confirmed for next week's RAW

WWE RAW

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, The Viking Raiders made a bold challenge to current RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Erik and Ivar said that The Street Profits have never managed to beat the Raiders be it in NXT or RAW.

The former NXT and RAW Tag Team Champions claimed that the Profits will always be second-best as long as they are around and could only rise to the top when they The Viking Raiders are not around and asked the current champions to grant them a shot at the titles. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins later responded by saying that they are willing to give the Raiders the opportunity and told them to show up next week.

Later, it was confirmed that The Street Profits will have a match against The Viking Raiders on next week's episode of the Red show. However, it will not be for the title.

Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders

Whenever Street Profits and Viking Raiders have collided with each other inside the ring, they have always put up a clinic in entertaining and fast-paced matches. However, what Erik and Ivar claimed is true, that the Street Profits have never defeated The Viking Raiders.

Guess we will find out next week whether The Viking Raiders will defeat The Street Profits again and earn themselves a title opportunity or will The Street Profits achieve that one single thing that they have never managed to accomplish, i.e. defeat The Viking Raiders.